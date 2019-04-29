SEBRING — It’s a new strategic plan, vision, mission statement and logo for the school district after the School Board of Highlands County gave its unanimous approval to the comprehensive updating and more detailed plan that includes many goals.
At Tuesday’s School Board meeting, Superintendent Brenda Longshore said she believes it is a very strong strategic plan.
Longshore noted the extensive effort to develop the plan in her monthly message on Facebook.
“To make sure that the education and supports we provide meet the changing needs of students’ families and the community we have recently rewritten the district’s strategic plan and set new goals for the district,” she said. “This new plan also includes specific measurable benchmarks and outcomes that will assist us as we continually assess our progress and will also provide a clear mechanism for accountability to all stakeholders.
“After input from School Board employees, community members, parents and local civic and government leaders, it was the voice of the students that had the most significant impact on the vision and mission. They felt strongly that the wording reflect how the school system prepares them for the future and provides for their education.”
The district’s new vision statement, which is included on its new logo, states: “Transforming Today’s Learners into Tomorrow’s Leaders.”
The new mission statement: “All employees of The School Board of Highlands County will partner with students, families, and the community, to prepare our students for a successful future by building a strong foundation for responsible citizenship, preparation for college and careers, and empowerment to achieve personal excellence.”
Longshore said the groups involved in the planning process believed the new district logo should capture the vision and mission with an image that presents The School Board of Highlands County serving as a foundation from which students can grow and reach upward toward the goals and dreams they have set for themselves.
The plan shows an ambitious goal, under Academic Success, for improving the district’s graduation rate — increase the graduation rate from 72% in the 2017-18 school year to 86% by the 2021-22 school year.
Other academic goals address improving student scores and showing learning gains on the Florida Standards Assessment and increasing the percentage of students in Level 3 or above on the civics and U.S. history end-of-course exams.
