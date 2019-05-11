SEBRING — By a 3-2 vote, the School Board of Highlands County approved the new position of director of safety and security.
School Board Vice Chair Donna Howerton and School Board Member Jill Compton-Twist voted against the position.
Howerton believed it should have been tabled until July in the event the district would have to direct some of its state security funding toward school resource officers or other safety issues.
“We do everything at the district office before we even act on the budget as a whole,” she said.
Also, Howerton said she agrees with Compton-Twist’s concerns from the April 9 Board meeting.
It was noted at the meeting that Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge was was overseeing school security while performing his other duties
Compton-Twist said teachers are also being asked to do more and more. She agreed the position is a great idea and there is a need for more safety and security, but there is also a lot being asked from the district’s teachers as well.
Howerton said Superintendent Brenda Longshore read from a state statute about the requirement for a designated district safety person.
That safety person can be the deputy superintendent, you don’t have to create another position at the district office, she said.
The district will be receiving $90,000 in state funds to pay for the position this year, but, “I don’t know if we are going to get it next year,” Howerton said.
School Board Member Jan Shoop said she supports the position as long as the funding for it continues, but added, “Sometimes you think, ‘Are we spending too much money in this area’ and then the shooting in Colorado happened.
“If there is anything we can do to help us stay on top of everything, that is the main thing.”
One student was killed and eight injured in the May 7 shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, near Denver.
The School Board of Highlands County’s advertisement for the director of safety and security position started Tuesday with a deadline of May 20.
The position’s minimum qualifications include: bachelor’s degree from an accredited educational institution and five years experience in a related area.
The additional desired qualifications include: three years of law enforcement or military background preferred, master’s degree: preferred in law enforcement, public safety, administration or management and school-based leadership.
