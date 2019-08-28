SEBRING — After previously voting down the school support union ratified contract, The School Board of Highlands County voted unanimously Tuesday at a special meeting to approve the agreement and also approve the support personnel salary schedule.

School Board Chair Bill Brantley said approving the contract and addressing the controversial provision that benefits returning employees, but not continuing employees, are separate issues.

As soon as the contract is approved by the board, the district and union can work on developing a “memorandum of understanding” to change the language that has been part of the contract for many years and has been questioned by some employees, he said.

