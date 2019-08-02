SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County approved its tentative budget Tuesday for 2019-20 with a grand total of about $166 million with a tentative property tax rate declining by 3.2%.
The district notes that for a taxable assessment of $100,000, the total millage went from $632 to $612 for a decrease of $20.
The 2019-20 grand total budget of $166,813,934 represents a $10.46 million increase over the 2018-19 budget of $156,351,405.
The “required local effort” portion of the property tax, which is set by the state, declined .19 mills from 4.062 to 3.872.
The discretionary millage remained at .748 mills and the building millage remained at 1.5 mills. The prior period adjustment that was .012 mills in 2018-19 has been eliminated.
Overall, the tentative 2019-20 millage of 6.120 is a reduction of .202 mills from the 2018-19 property tax rate.
The district’s demographic information shows a total of 1,629 employees and 12,321 students.
In 2019-20 the district will receive $175,862 in lottery proceeds or .002% of the district’s general fund revenue.
The fund balance and reserves in the general budget shows an increase of about $2.58 million from $5.8 million in 2018-19 to $8.4 million in 2019-20.
The base student allocation, which is set by the state, is $4,279.49 per student for 2019-20, which is an increase of $75.07. In 2018-19, there was only a 47-cent increase in the base student allocation.
There were no comments from the public at Tuesday’s hearing on the tentative budget.
The public hearing for the final budget will be held at 5:05 p.m., Sept. 10 in the Garland Boggus Board Room, 426 School St., Sebring.
