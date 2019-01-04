SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will have a busy two days, Jan. 15 and 16, when it conducts its annual walk-through tours of all the school campuses and the district office to assess their facility needs.
Sometimes the campus tours are conducted in February, but they have been moved up this year.
School Board Vice Chairperson Donna Howerton said the walk-through dates are coming soon because the board wants to review the athletic facilities at all three high schools after the Sebring Firemen Inc. proposed a contract renewal with the district, with an Astroturf addition, for Sebring High School’s use of Firemen’s Field.
Under the current 15-year agreement, which expires July 31, 2019, The School Board of Highlands County is paying a total of $95,000 annually for Sebring High School’s use of the athletic fields and facilities at Firemen’s Field. The base lease is $35,000 per year with $60,000 added 15 years ago to build the locker room and concession buildings.
The Sebring Firemen propose keeping the district’s lease payments at $95,000 to pay for the Astroturf, which would reduce maintenance costs and improve safety for the players.
Along with the athletic facilities, the school district will focus on the safety/security and maintenance priorities of the school campuses.
The half-cent sales tax has helped the district with fencing and additional security cameras, and the upkeep of the buildings, Howerton said. “We need to maintain them because we can’t build new schools.”
School Board member Isaac Durrance said he freed his schedule up to visit every stop on the campus tours.
“Certainly in my first year I feel it is very important for me so I want to go to every one of them, so I freed up both days,” he said. “It would be nice for me to get a big picture of everything. From my personal perspective in the school system ... I have seen the issues at Sun ‘n Lake and Avon [elementary schools].”
Seeing all the schools and campuses will provide the big picture on where the high priority needs are, Durrance said.
The exact schedule of school visits the board will follow on Jan. 15 and 16 has not been finalized.
