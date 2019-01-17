SEBRING — With their walking shoes on Tuesday and Wednesday, the members of the School Board of Highlands County took their annual tour of every district campus.
Present on the walk-through tours to check the needs of the campuses were Superintendent Brenda Longshore, Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt, Facilities Director Frank Brown, Technical Manager Harry Howes and Half-Cent Advisory Committee Member Diane Juve.
The facility walk through schedule started Tuesday morning at Lake Country Elementary School and ended at Sebring High School after stops at all the Lake Placid schools and the Sebring schools, except Sun ‘n Lake Elementary School and Hill-Gustat Middle School, which were at the top of the Wednesday schedule that included the Avon Park schools.
At Fred Wild Elementary School, Assistant Principal Allisa Ibrahim noted six items on her school’s project list for 2018-19:
• Installation of custom one-way tint for all windows.
• Office door magnetic security lock.
• Rework drainage/gutters along the 500 building, due to rain causing sidewalk flooding.
• Install motorized opening for cafeteria gate.
• Replace computers that do not meet minimum requirements to operate iReady — approximately 85 percent of the schools computers.
Howes noted that though they don’t meet the minimum requirements, the computers do run the program and on average 50 percent of the district’s computers don’t meet the minimum specifications for iReady. If the district doesn’t get new computers in the next few years then it may run into some issues.
During the walk through, Ibrahim noted sidewalk damage, in an outside eating area near the cafeteria, caused by oak tree roots. The area was deemed a tripping hazard and is now cordoned off with yellow safety tape.
The walk through tour included a look at where the security fencing would be installed near the front office door.
Along with visiting the schools, the walk through schedule included the Academy at Youth Care Lane on Tuesday and the district office on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.