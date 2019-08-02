SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County was provided with an overview Tuesday of the district’s alternative program, Academy at Youth Care Lane, for students with serious disciplinary issues.
Assistant Superintendent of Student Support Services Melissa Blackman noted that typically a school will have 1-5% of its students in the top of three tiers of intervention, which requires individualized intervention and intensive and durable procedures.
School Board Chairman Bill Brantley said the reason he wanted the workshop was because at the last expulsion hearings one child had 19 referrals and the other child had 23 referrals and had not yet been to the Academy. He believes it is a crack in the system. If a student has 10 referrals they should be going to the Academy.
Even if it’s a violation of the dress code for wearing flip flops or inappropriate clothing, after 10 referrals that is defiance of authority and they need some kind of discipline, he said.
When a student has three referrals at the Academy they need to go home, Brantley said.
Students are at the Academy because they are disrupting classes and if they waste time and are disruptive at the Academy and don’t learn anything there, what is being done to the teachers when the child goes back to school without changing their behavior, he said.
Academy resource teacher Marsha Davis said there have been some students who have been sent to the Academy twice in one year.
Data from the 2017-18 school year shows a total of 333 secondary students (middle and high school) had six or more discipline referrals and, in the 2018-19 school, a total of 422 students had six or more discipline referrals.
While most students who attend the Academy at Youth Care Lane have committed offenses on school campuses, the district is informed when a student has incurred charges off campus.
Blackman explained if a student has committed a felony, the school will have a felony suspension hearing to determine if the student would have an adverse impact by attending that school.
School Board Vice Chair Donna Howerton asked Davis if she is having problems with students.
Davis replied, “Some ... you take kids from a school where they have been in trouble, and like you say, it is not usually their first time [being in trouble], they are not going to just change because now they are at the Academy.”
They don’t issue referrals for dress code violations or tardies at the Academy, when a student gets a referral it is usually for disruptive behavior or being on an inappropriate website on the computer, she said.
Depending on the infraction(s) and circumstances, there are three options for students who are expelled: expulsion with services provided at the Academy at Youth Care Lane with the opportunity to have the expulsion expunged, request to participate in the Florida Virtual School-Flex (online program) through enrollment in home education, or expulsion with no services.
Blackman said if a student has a felony involving a weapon they automatically go to the virtual school program.
Data for the 2018-19 school year shows that 109 students attended the Academy at Youth Care Lane with 78 in the nine-week program and 31 in the 18-week program. While at the Academy, 63 students had discipline referrals with 51 students with five or less referrals and 12 students with six or more referrals.
There were 21 students expelled from the Academy on Youth Care Lane in 2018-19.
At the workshop, there was no decision on setting a number of referrals that would trigger a student being sent to the Academy.
"Academy" nice sugar word for a child concentration camp that benefits government.
