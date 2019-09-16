By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County approved the Town of Lake Placid’s request to annex the Heartland Educational consortium.
At the Aug. 20 School Board meeting, School Board Member Jill Compton Twist asked what are the benefits to being annexed into Lake Placid and School Board Chair Bill Brantley commented that the annexation could change the cost for utility services.
The Lake Placid Town Attorney was present at Tuesday’s School Board meeting to address the board’s concerns. He noted that the Consortium’s garbage rates will go down with the annexation.
School Board Member Jan Shoop made a motion to approve the annexation, which was seconded by School Board Member Isaac Durrance.
The School Board voted unanimously to approve the annexation.
The Heartland Educational Consortium, at 1096 U.S. 27 North, is a combined effort of six area school districts to offer training to educators and innovative learning programs. It includes the school districts of Highlands, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry and Okeechobee counties.
The School Board of Highlands County serves as the fiscal agent for the consortium.
The superintendents of each member district serve as its board of directors.
In 1997, the consortium was located in a downtown Lake Placid building and it moved to its present location in 1999.
Also, School Board Chair Bill Brantley noted that the Lake Placid Town Council had discussed three options for its police department — to expand at its existing location, move to the new Town Hall location to the north or relocate into the old town hall, which is adjacent to the high school, middle school and elementary school.
He said about 200 students walk from the campus that the district still worries about, but has no control after they leave the campuses.
The old town hall has video cameras that take video of the park and pavilion and monitors the kids, Brantley said.
“If the Lake Placid Police Department moved there, they could continue to maintain the monitors,” he said. If there was an occurrence of bullying or fighting, students would have a safe place to go.
Brantley suggested, if the other board members agreed, they could send a letter of support for that location to the town.
Other board members agreed with Brantley.
School Board Attorney John McClure suggested the board should have a resolution prepared on the issue.
