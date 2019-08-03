SEBRING — A recommendation to remove the teaching certificate requirement from an unfilled position sparked discussion at a recent meeting of The School Board of Highlands County.
The agenda of Tuesday’s School Board meeting included a change to the ESE staffing specialist position, which required a valid Florida teaching certificate. The proposed change would require the teaching certificate or a Florida Department of Health license.
District teacher Shawna Mae Warren said the district currently had a job description for an ESE staffing specialist who aids in curriculum development and instructional programming for ESE classes, conducts classroom visitations with ESE staff and assists ESE teachers with developing appropriate scheduling and instruction.
The staffing specialist should have the greatest in-depth knowledge of the ESE educational practices, she said.
“They are the ones that we call if we don’t know how to do something or are not sure if what we are doing is legal in the realm of what is appropriate for that student,” Warren said.
ESE teachers would likely not have confidence in a specialist who does not have an educational degree or lacks an employment background with real-world experience in ESE, she said.
“ESE students are part of our most vulnerable population,” Warren said. They are the ones who need the highly qualified, highly certified teachers and specialists, she said.
The ESE teachers who have applied were told they needed more experience to fill the position and now the district wants to change it so there is no requirement for classroom experience, she said.
Director of Exceptional Student Education Pam Lanier said there were some interviews for the position, which is a very difficult job.
The request to waive the teaching certificate requirement is to be able to consider some of the people with backgrounds and experience in ESE like the therapists, she said. Lanier is interested in helping the speech and language part because speech and language can be a primary or secondary exceptionality.
“These people that I am asking to consider are ESE people, they are just licensed not certified,” Lanier said.
School Board Chair Bill Brantley made a motion to temporarily waive the teaching certificate requirement. School Board Member Jan Shoop seconded the motion.
The School Board voted 3-2 against the motion with Brantley and Shoop voting “yes.”
