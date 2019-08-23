SEBRING — Due to the federal requirements to accommodate those with disabilities, The School Board of Highlands County may discontinue the live streaming of its meetings.
At Tuesday’s School Board meeting, Superintendent Brenda Longshore said there is a distinctive cost to meeting the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) requirements.
“I would like for you to perhaps reconsider our decision to stream” the meetings, she said.
School Board Vice Chair Donna Howerton asked if the county was facing the same issue.
Longshore responded yes.
School Board Attorney John McClure said the bottom line is OCR is being very proactive on this. Simultaneous to the streaming of the video there has to be text on the screen. There are programs that can transfer spoken words into text, but it doesn’t say who is speaking.
School Board Member Jan Shoop asked if there was a way to determine how many people watch the School Board meeting.
Management Information Systems Director Darrell Layfield said there were 15 people who were presently watching the meeting.
Longshore said, “I would love to be able to offer that, but it is an issue with OCR.”
The School Board will discuss the issue at its Sept. 10 meeting.
Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act is a federal law that prohibits state and local governments (such as public school districts, public colleges and universities, and public libraries) from discriminating against persons with disabilities.
OCR handles cases of disability discrimination involving a range of issues, such as inaccessible facilities; unequal access to advanced academic programs, extracurricular athletics, and accessible technology; the failure to provide elementary and secondary students a free appropriate public education (FAPE), discriminatory discipline, the denial to college students of appropriate academic adjustments and auxiliary aids and services, and disability harassment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.