SEBRING — Communication, employee involvement and the contract negotiating process were at the center of discussions at Tuesday’s special meeting of The School Board of Highlands County where the board approved the support union contract and salary schedule.
The School Board did not approve the contract at its Aug. 20 meeting because a couple of support employees noted there is a provision that gives salary step increases to employees who leave the district and then are rehired. Those returning employees are earning more than those who remained with the district because the step increases were not given during the challenging budget years.
Support employee Tammy Mortenson asked if the salaries and the returning employees/steps issue could be separated because everyone wants the raises.
School Board Chair Bill Brantley said, “We have to approve the contract and then do an MOU [memorandum of understanding] to fix that particular language.”
Support staff union president Jesus Santiago introduced himself and said, when there are negotiations it is not always closed doors, meaning people are welcome to come in and listen to how they are negotiating. There were two days of negotiations, in June and July, and no one aside from the negotiating team showed up.
The language that has been mentioned wasn’t addressed; it was in the contract before, he said. People shouldn’t wait until everything is ratified to express their opinion.
“What happened last week, I was disappointed because it should have been something very easy to say ‘yes’ we passed it,” Santiago said, but there was the questionable language.
Mortenson said she doesn’t know when the last time anyone notified the support staff of negotiations or pre-negotiations meetings or other union meetings.
“It is difficult for us to get our voice out there if we don’t know when things are happening,” she said.
Union negotiator Jim Demchak said the union has tried for the past three years to address the “leapfrogging issue.”
Both bargaining teams were excellent and they came up with a great contract and the district was very generous this year, he said.
He hopes that next year the district’s negotiators will look at what the union is proposing and discuss the pros and cons of what is being requested. He hopes the union will not be told, “this is what you are getting and that’s it.”
School Board Vice Chair Donna Howerton said there were concerns about the contract that were presented to the board at the previous meeting. She said district employees need not apologize for speaking at a meeting because the board won’t know otherwise.
“Communication is the key here and that is what we shared throughout that meeting,” she said.
Howerton asked School Board Attorney John McClure, that as a board member, is she allowed to attend the contract negotiation sessions.
McClure responded that he believed it was a bad idea for any board member to participate in any of the negotiations.
Howerton said she wasn’t going to participate, just sit in. McClure advised against it, stating the board is the arbitrator.
Howerton said the employees have to be a part of the process and if there is ever a concern they have to bring it to the School Board.
School Board Member Jan Shoop said she was thankful that people got up and spoke last Tuesday so that the board would know about the language in the contract — that if you leave and come back, you get your steps.
“In my opinion it is very wrong,” she said. “That was my reason for the ‘no’ vote ... that needs to be corrected.”
School Board Member Isaac Durrance said as a teacher he remembered the lean years when there were no or little pay increases.
The positive from all this: It appears more people will become involved in the contract negotiations process, he said.
School Board Member Jill Compton-Twist said her “no” vote was due to the contract language concerns that were brought up by the employees and had nothing to do with the raises.
She had some issues with Demchak’s comments that in some years the district made offers without being willing to negotiate. Compton-Twist said she believes the district’s negotiating team does work back and forth with the union.
Demchak said the board’s negotiating attorney had made the determinate offer.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said there is a finite amount of dollars from the state that the district has to work with. The superintendent has to make the budget, and the board, in the end, has to make it work together.
