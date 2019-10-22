By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — They needed a bigger room to recognize the dozens of students who had perfect scores Florida Standards Assessment (FSA) last year so the School Board of Highlands County will met today at 5:30 p.m. in the Sebring Middle School Commons/Auditorium.
Along with the students, many parents will likely be present as the students are recognized for their special academic achievement.
Also, the School Board of Highlands County will consider approval of a resolution to implement a “Student Crime Watch Program,” noting that the Board desires to keep its students safe, secure and free from harm and promote responsibility among students and improve school safety, according to resolution.
The Student Crime Watch Program will allow students and the community to anonymously relay information concerning unsafe and potentially harmful, dangerous, violent, or criminal activities, or the threat of these activities, to appropriate public safety agencies and school officials.
The Board has adopted policies and Codes of Student Conduct wherein students, parents, and staff are advised of their responsibility to report safety concerns with an “If you see something, say something” campaign, the resolution states.
In conclusion, the resolution states, The School Board of Highlands County implements a Student Crime Watch Program through the “If you see something, say something” campaign, the Crime Stoppers program, the FortifyFL program, and local law enforcement agencies to promote safety within its schools by providing a mechanism that allows students and the community to anonymously relay information concerning unsafe and potentially harmful, dangerous, violent, or criminal activities, or the threat of these activities, to appropriate public safety agencies and school officials.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.