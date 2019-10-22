By MARC VALERO

Staff Writer

SEBRING — They needed a bigger room to recognize the dozens of students who had perfect scores Florida Standards Assessment (FSA) last year so the School Board of Highlands County will met today at 5:30 p.m. in the Sebring Middle School Commons/Auditorium.

Along with the students, many parents will likely be present as the students are recognized for their special academic achievement.

Also, the School Board of Highlands County will consider approval of a resolution to implement a “Student Crime Watch Program,” noting that the Board desires to keep its students safe, secure and free from harm and promote responsibility among students and improve school safety, according to resolution.

The Student Crime Watch Program will allow students and the community to anonymously relay information concerning unsafe and potentially harmful, dangerous, violent, or criminal activities, or the threat of these activities, to appropriate public safety agencies and school officials.

The Board has adopted policies and Codes of Student Conduct wherein students, parents, and staff are advised of their responsibility to report safety concerns with an “If you see something, say something” campaign, the resolution states.

In conclusion, the resolution states, The School Board of Highlands County implements a Student Crime Watch Program through the “If you see something, say something” campaign, the Crime Stoppers program, the FortifyFL program, and local law enforcement agencies to promote safety within its schools by providing a mechanism that allows students and the community to anonymously relay information concerning unsafe and potentially harmful, dangerous, violent, or criminal activities, or the threat of these activities, to appropriate public safety agencies and school officials.

