SEBRING — The natural grass will remain on Firemen’s Field after School Board Chairman Bill Brantley staunchly offered his viewpoint against the Sebring Firemen Inc. proposal to have Astroturf installed on the football field.
At Tuesday’s School Board meeting, School Board Vice Chair Donna Howerton made a motion to approve the agreement, which was seconded by School Board Member Jan Shoop.
Then Brantley offered his cost analysis to make his point against approving the Astroturf lease agreement.
He said over the past 30 years the School Board has paid an additional $1.65 million above the base annual payment of $35,000 for Sebring High School’s use of the facilities at Firemen’s Field. The Firemen’s Astroturf proposal would cost the district an extra $900,000 over the next 15 years for a total of $2.55 million over the base agreement.
The additional School Board payments from the previous 30 years funded improvements such as a new locker room building and new lighting and other projects.
Brantley said the “base” annual cost of the rental or lease of the property is $35,000.
Sebring Firemen Inc. President Bob Swaine said he wouldn’t call it a “base lease.”
“I would call it a parachute provision that allows for the School Board to pay a lesser amount for the facilities if you were looking for a place to build or replacement facilities for the School Board,” he said.
Brantley noted that the other athletic programs are struggling.
“If the School Board decides not to go this route, will the School Board have to be looking for a new facility?” Brantley asked Swaine.
Swaine replied, “That is up to you all, of course. I can’t guarantee there will be another lease extension past the 15 years at a $35,000 per year rate.”
The board is renting 18 acres of property with two stadiums on it for $3,000 a month, he added.
Steve Coleman with Astroturf Corp. said his company has built athletic facilities and it cost $4.5 million to $5 million just for a football field, which doesn’t include the land or adding a baseball facility.
Brantley exclaimed, “The Firemen are here for the kids; we are here for the kids, but for me personally to agree to commit to another $900,000 when we can’t even get sod at Avon Park [High], it is pretty tough for me to swallow that pill.”
Howerton said if the School Board extended the lease with the Astroturf she would want to give the same amount of dollars to Avon Park and Lake Placid high schools.
She has been on the School Board for almost 24 years and watched dollars being doled out for athletic field maintenance, but the problems with the fields keep coming back.
She is looking for the long-term benefits from the tax dollars the district receives and she believes this would be a good move for the district, Howerton said.
Brantley said the Firemen are improving the field, but the district is paying for it.
Lake Placid High School will lose more athletes to Sebring High School if Firemen’s Field gets Astroturf, he said.
Swaine said the Astroturf is being proposed to fix the level of maintenance of the field, which isn’t as good as it needs to be. It is not cheaper than sticking with natural grass, but it is not much more when considering all the equipment that needs to be purchased and the skills needed to maintain a natural grass field.
Speaking to Swaine, School Board Member Jill Compton-Twist said she felt uncomfortable when he said if the School Board doesn’t approve the Astroturf proposal then the Firemen may not want to renew the lease in 15 years so the board will have to look for alternative athletic facilities.
Swaine said he is not trying to threaten in any manner.
Brantley said, “We are being coerced into putting money into these fields ... or maybe in 15 years we won’t have a field.”
“The School Board will continue to be in a position to be leveraged unless it is a true relationship that we are all here for the kids,” he said. “If that is not the case, let’s save this $900,000 and start looking for a new location.”
With Brantley and Compton-Twist against artificial turf and Howerton and Shoop in support, School Board Member Isaac Durrance would be casting the deciding vote.
He said there is nothing wrong with one school excelling, but the district needs to have all of its schools excelling. There needs to be a promise that all of these schools will taken care of; he is concerned about that, Durrance said.
The Sebring Firemen’s Astroturf proposal was voted down with three “no” votes from Brantley, Compton-Twist and Durrance.
Under the current 15-year agreement with the Sebring Firemen, which expires July 31, The School Board of Highlands County is paying a total of $95,000 annually for Sebring High School’s use of the athletic fields and facilities at Firemen’s Field. The base lease is $35,000 per year with $60,000 added 15 years ago to build the locker room and concession buildings.
The Firemen had proposed keeping the annual lease total the district would pay at $95,000 to fund the Astroturf.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said the lease will continue another 15 years at $35,000.
