SEBRING — Before making any decisions on artificial turf for one or more of its high school football fields, the School Board of Highlands County learned Monday what it would take to get its athletic fields in top shape once again.
After the 2008 downturn in the economy, the district had less funding to spend on the upkeep of its athletic fields, which now have many issues including weeds, bare spots or sections with sparse grass coverage.
Sebring Firemen Inc. has proposed a new lease agreement with the district, that includes the cost of Astroturf, for their football field that Sebring High School uses.
The district hired a consulting agronomist — which is an expert in soil management and field-crop production — to provide the costs for the maintenance of its athletic fields so the School Board could weigh the costs of artificial turf versus natural grass.
After touring the sports and practice fields at the district’s three high schools, consulting agronomist Dan Morgan sent soil samples to the University of Florida IFAS for testing.
Morgan’s report, which he presented at a workshop on Monday, states that his initial observation after walking all the fields was the excessive weed growth.
At Avon Park High School, the football field, which was the weakest football field in the district, was striped with ryegrass due to the misapplication of a herbicide. The grass on the field, especially in the middle of the playing surface, was very weak looking with lots of thin areas. A lot of weeds were present.
Firemen’s Field was in good condition for this time of the year, but wear from the football and soccer seasons was showing on the field.
The Lake Placid High School football field was the healthiest and in the best condition among the district’s football fields. But, the baseball outfield was having some grass growing and nematode issues and the softball outfield had solid weed growth.
Morgan noted that his expertise was not in artificial turf, but if the School Board owned a sports field where there is non-stop use, day and night, he would install artificial turf.
Artificial surfaces are very expensive and there are also routine maintenance expenses associated with artificial surfaces, which have to be replaced every seven to nine years, he said.
Natural grass is at least 10 to 15 degrees cooler than artificial turf during the summer months, Morgan said.
“The biggest concern I have is the heat factor for the student athletes during the late summer months when football practices start,” he said.
Morgan provided an estimated cost of $176,190 for a 60-day grow-in to regrow and re-establish 13 sports fields.
The one-year maintenance costs for the 13 fields were estimated to total $209,414.
For Firemen’s Field only, the 60-day grow-in is estimated at $16,940 and the one-year maintenance cost estimate is $20,134.
School Board Vice Chair Donna Howerton said the discussion continues with the Firemen’s proposal to renew their contract with the district.
“I believe an emergency item is being added to the agenda to address their contract that had been pulled months back when we had lawsuits pending with unknown dollar amounts,” she said.
School Board Member Isaac Durrance said it is not an easy decision (Astroturf versus grass) noting that the fields were in great shape in 2008, but cuts had to be made during the slow economy and the fields got in worse and worse shape.
He appreciates the Sebring Firemen, who have cooperated with the district for many years.
“I want to be stewards with the money that we have been given with the half-cent sales tax and the regular funding ... to make the right decision,” Durrance said.
Under the current 15-year agreement with the Sebring Firemen, which expires July 31, The School Board of Highlands County is paying a total of $95,000 annually for Sebring High School’s use of the athletic fields and facilities at Firemen’s Field. The base lease is $35,000 per year with $60,000 added 15 years ago to build the locker room and concession buildings.
The Sebring Firemen propose keeping the district’s lease payments at $95,000 to pay for the Astroturf, which they say would reduce maintenance costs and improve safety for the players.
