SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County reviewed the district’s progress recently on developing a new strategic plan that will replace the current plan formulated under former superintendent Wally Cox.
The current strategic plan does not include metrics, Superintendent Brenda Longshore noted.
“Now for every goal we will be measuring how we are performing on those goals and looking at those strategies quarterly,” she said. They will be reviewed twice a year in School Board meetings to see how the district is moving forward.
“That’s an additional piece that we did not have in the past; we had strategies and objectives and those types of things, but they did not have metrics in the strategic plan, that is one of the biggest changes,” Longshore said.
School Board member Isaac Durrance said he liked some of the plan’s ideas on teacher recruitment and retention.
Durrance said Monday that each of the School Board members received a portion of the plan to review at a recent workshop. His section was communication and public relations, which included some great ideas.
But, after school safety, teacher retention and recruitment is one of his top priorities, he said.
Durrance said he was excited about some of the proposals including working with South Florida State College to develop programs for area high school students who want to become teachers.
“That [teacher recruitment] caught my attention, it wasn’t the one I worked on, but it was one of my top priorities coming into the board — retaining our best teachers and then inspiring some of our top students to get into a teaching career,” he said.
The new strategic plan addresses teacher quality in one its goals, Longshore said.
“We are being very intentional on looking closely at recruiting and developing highly effective and effective teachers and retaining them in our district,” she said.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge will be working with a committee on that part of the strategic plan to develop activities that align with the strategies to ensure the district is retaining effective and highly effective staff.
School Board Vice Chair Donna Howerton said the new strategic plan is coming together and it looks like it will be a good plan for the district.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said when the new strategic plan is complete it will be presented to the School Board for their approval, probably in April.
