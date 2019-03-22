SEBRING — Renew or new? is the big question for The School Board of Highlands County as it looks to either continue its lease agreement for Firemen’s Field or possibly build athletic fields and facilities for Sebring High School.
During her comments at the end of Tuesday’s School Board meeting, School Board Member Jan Shoop said the agreement with the Sebring Firemen will expire in 15 years from August.
“We need to figure out what direction we would want to take,” she said. “I would like to see a workshop on that ... we should plan; I am a planner. If we do want to build then we have to start putting away money and figure that out.
“Whatever direction the board wants to take, we need to make some decisions.”
At the March 5 School Board meeting, School Board Chairman Bill Brantley opposed the Sebring Firemen’s proposal of putting Astroturf on the football field, at a cost of $60,000 per year for 15 years, which, with the annual base rental at $35,000, would make the total annual lease price at $95,000.
Sebring High School athletics uses the football stadium and baseball field at Firemen’s Field.
Sebring Firemen Inc. President Bob Swaine said if the Astroturf proposal was not approved by the School Board, he could not guarantee there will be another lease extension past the 15 years at a $35,000 per year rate.
Brantley said Wednesday, “I am not a fan of them [Firemen] holding that over our head. Whether we have to look at a new facility or long-term lease if they are really looking out for the kids, that is my main priority.”
If the Firemen are looking out for the kids, they should be willing to do a long-term lease instead of trying to renegotiate it every 15 years, he said.
School Board Vice Chair Donna Howerton said the School Board should have a workshop with the Sebring Firemen about the future of their lease agreement.
There has been a good partnership between the school district and the Firemen to do what is best for the youth and sports, along with Sebring High School’s use of the facilities at Firemen’s Field, she said.
Swaine said Wednesday the Firemen don’t have any specific plans for 15 years from now. He is sure there will be further discussions between now and then.
A School Board workshop date on the issue has not been set.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.