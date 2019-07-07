SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will consider approval of the purchase of i-Ready (instructional tool) site licenses from Curriculum Associates.
Curriculum Associates/i-Ready is the assessment and instructional tools used by the School Board of Highlands County to monitor the academic progress of students in English Language Arts and Math in grades K-8 and Algebra I in grades 9-12.
The licensing agreements the School Board will consider total about $326,000.
The School Board agenda notes that this agreement is paid for with 1/2 cent sales tax funds.
i-Ready is an interactive online learning program designed to provide individualized instruction based on each child’s unique needs, according to Curriculum Associates.
Also, the School Board will consider approval of agreement between School Board of Highlands County and Redland Christian Migrant Association (RCMA) Childcare Services and also consider the approval of the following:
•Addendum between School Board of Highlands County and ProCare Therapy.
•Agreement between School Board of Highlands County and Peace River Center for Personal Development, Inc.
•Agreement between the School Board of Highlands County and Heartland Christian Academy.
•Agreement between the School Board of Highlands County and Social Studies Weekly, Inc.
The Board will consider approval to develop revisions to the following rules or policies: Entrance Requirements, Code of Student Conduct, Student Records, Safe-School Officers, Emergency Management, Emergency Preparedness, and Emergency Response Agencies and School Safety and Security. The School Board of Highlands County will meet at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday in the Garland Boggus Board Room, 426 School St., Sebring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.