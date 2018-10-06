SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will consider approving the district’s Safety and Best Practices Self Assessment Report at its meeting on Tuesday.
School districts received additional funding in 2018 earmarked for security improvements. A self assessment report will go to the state level and eventually be used to assess school safety funding needs for 2019.
Florida school districts have been addressing safety/security and mental health issues more closely since SB 7026, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, implemented many safety initiatives.
In a March 23 letter to school district superintendents, Gov. Rick Scott outlined several deadlines that the school districts must meet for implementation of the new law. Specifically, the governor directed each school district to complete a security risk assessment for each public school campus by Aug. 1, 2018.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Florida Crime Prevention Practitioner Nell Hays conducted the safety reviews of all the district’s campuses.
An April 27 memorandum from State Education Commissioner Pam Stewart to district superintendents states, in accordance with Florida Statutes, each school board must receive assessment results at a publicly noticed school board meeting to provide the public an opportunity to hear the school board members discuss and act on any findings and recommendations.
The self-assessment findings and school board actions are to be reported to Florida Department of Education by Oct. 31.
Some of the district safety self-assessments will be reviewed at the state level.
According to the FDOE, $1 million in nonrecurring funds has been appropriated from the General Revenue Fund to FDOE to competitively procure a contract with a third-party security consultant with experience in conducting security risk assessments of public schools.
Contract funds shall be used to:
• Review and analyze the department’s current security risk assessment tool known as the Florida Safe Schools Assessment Tool (FSSAT).
• Review a sample of self-assessments conducted by school districts using the FSSAT to determine the effectiveness of the recommendations produced based upon the FSSAT.
The review will include any recommended updates and enhancements with associated costs for their implementation to aid districts in developing recommendations to address safety and security issues discovered by the FSSAT.
FDOE will submit the completed review to the State Board of Education, the Executive Office of the Governor’s Office of Policy and Budget, the chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, and the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee no later than Jan. 1, 2019.
