SEBRING — The school support employee union contract will be considered for approval, for a second time, at a special meeting of the School Board of Highlands County at 4 p.m. today.
On Aug. 20 the School Board voted down the contract that was ratified by about 82% of the school support employees.
Also, the School Board will reconsider approval of the support employee’s and non-bargaining employee’s 2019-20 salary schedule.
The Highlands County Educational Support Personnel Association (HCESPA) believes the School Board made a mistake by voting down their contract. They should have tabled any vote if they needed clarification, according to State Union representative Jim Demchak, who negotiates on behalf of the teachers and support personnel.
A few vocal employees noted some inequities in the contract, which prompted three School Board Members — Donna Howerton, Jill Compton-Twist and Jan Shoop — to vote “no” on the agreement.
In a statement to the Highlands News-Sun, Demchak responded to an employee’s comments, at the board meeting, referring to an “exhausted” negotiating team.
It was uncalled for and disrespectful that anyone would stand before the School Board and claim the “Union officers are exhausted and don’t have the time or energy or desire to do the necessary research to get a good contract,” he said, quoting the speaker at the meeting.
“How could anyone know that? Nobody ever came to a bargaining session to see what goes on,” Demchak said.
The officers do work tirelessly and for free. It is the union members who are tired of carrying the heavy load of all the non-members on their backs, he said. The officers and bargaining team do give time and energy for the benefit of 600-plus employees not just the union members and do a great job representing all, Demchak said.
The bargaining team had a paraprofessional, mechanic, food service, clerical, and transportation employee on it, Demchak said, which is a pretty good representation of the work force. HCESPA has their own salary comparison of surrounding counties that was shared with the district’s bargaining team.
For the past three years HCESPA has put on the table in the opening proposal to return three steps missed during the frozen years, he said. The district came to the table with their minds made up and nothing was going to change it.
“This year the union asked for all employees to increase one pay grade, move a pay level (step) if eligible and make up three lost steps if you were here and lost them,” Demchak said. That would take care of the leapfrogging that has now become a concern for the board.
“We asked for lost paid holidays to be returned. We ask for bereavement days. All fell on deaf ears. We don’t even know if our ‘asks’ ever make it to the school board,” he said.
Negotiations is a give and take process. Dr. Brenda Longshore said it right: “there isn’t a perfect contract; there will never be a perfect contract.” However, when you get a settlement where both sides feel good and feel pain, it probably worked, Demchak said.
After its Aug. 20 meeting, the School Board met in (closed) executive session to discuss the issue and will meet again in executive session at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday prior to the special meeting.
School Board Vice Chair Donna Howerton said many times the School Board holds executive sessions, concerning contract negotiations, after a regular meeting, but in the future they may not have executive sessions right after a meeting so there is more time to review the issues.
She believed negotiations had to resume after the employees pointed out that those who were rehired after leaving the district were making more money than those how stayed, Howerton said.
Shoop said her “no” vote was not due to any salaries, it was due to the language that was in the contract concerning the returning employees who got the step increases that the continuing employees did not receive.
“I thought that’s not right,” she said. “I don’t know if there is anything at this stage that we can do.”
