SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will discuss/review its Firemen’s Field contract and district-wide athletic needs at a 3:30 p.m. workshop today.
The contract between the School Board and the Sebring Firemen concerning the district’s use of the athletic facilities at Firemen’s Field expires in July 2019.
School Board Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said the normal lease is $35,000 annually, but $65,000 was added to it for 15 years to pay back a loan that was used to build a locker room and concession stand.
The Firemen provided a lot of the materials and labor for the projects to keep the costs down, he noted.
Representatives from the Firemen will make a presentation to the board, Averyt said.
“I am going to present some information also from all three high schools and the middle schools as to some of their athletic needs,” Averyt said. “If the board is going to make a decision just about Firemen’s Field, they need to see the bigger picture.”
He has been collecting data from the secondary schools on all their athletic needs, wants and maintenance, Averyt said. Since the district didn’t have the funding to address its needs there has been a lot of deferred maintenance.
“There are a lot of issues at the stadiums and the sports complex and even in the gyms, like we replaced the bleachers at Avon Park High last year and it was $125,000 and we are going to recommend to do it at Sebring High,” he said. “So there are maintenance issues and they [schools] want new buildings.”
The new bleachers were needed at Avon Park High because they were a safety issue.
“We have the same issues at Sebring High and Lake Placid High; it is just that those bleachers weren’t in as bad condition as the ones in Avon Park, but they all need to be replaced,” Averyt said.
A regular School Board meeting is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. today.
The agenda includes the consideration of approval of the following: all School Improvement Plans, the 2019-20 school calendar and awarding a contract for miscellaneous fencing projects (Phase 2) to Pro Weld.
