SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will review the Transportation, Facilities and Administration budgets at a workshop Tuesday.
The proposed Transportation budget shows no change from the previous year at $1,447,750, but the Facilities Department budget is proposed to increase $136,000 (17.32%) from $785,370 to $921,370 and the proposed Administration budget shows an increase of nearly $300,000 to $6.250 million.
A significant part of the Facilities Department increase is an additional $98,000 for fertilizer for athletic facilities. In March the School Board decided to improve the condition of its athletic fields.
The “Other Purchased Services” budget changes show the following: increase of $7,500 for fire sprinkler inspections (every five years), increase of $2,500 for boiler inspections (every other year), increase of $22,000 to service fire extinguishers and a decrease of $13,000 for the triennial asbestos inspections (every three years.)
The athletic field fertilizer was increased by $140,000 under Other Purchased Services, but $42,000 was decreased from the “Supplies” category, for the net increase of $98,000.
The “Professional and Technical” category shows an increase of $19,000 for the bleacher and grandstand inspections (every other year).
The primary increase in the proposed Administration budget is an increase of $310,649 to $5,368,546 in the “General Administration” category, which includes an increase of $120,127 for property/casualty insurance premiums and an increase of $73,000 for substitutes.
The School Board budget workshop will be at 3 p.m., Tuesday, in the Garland Boggus Board Room, 326 School St., Sebring.
