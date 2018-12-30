SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will be looking at funding levels and flexibility when it sets its legislative priorities for the 2019 Legislative session that starts March 5.
School Board Vice Chairperson Donna Howerton said the district could use more flexibility in how it can spend state funding and additional funds that can be used to increase salaries.
The local school board members will likely be going to Tallahassee in March so the district should definitely get its legislative priorities set by February so they can discuss the issues with their legislators, Howerton said.
School Board Member Isaac Durrance said the main issues are related to receiving adequate funding, including making sure that Highlands County receives its proper share of sparsity funding, which assists smaller school districts with their financial challenges.
“I want to make sure Highlands County gets funding at a level that we can be comfortable with,” he said. “We want to make sure we have the funding to take care of our students.”
He is pleased that the district’s fund balance is increasing.
“We are going to make sure we are fiscally sound so that we can make some of the decisions that we put off for a long time and have the opportunity to fund some things that we really had to be tight on for a long, long time,” Durrance said. “When our fund balance and reserves are in a safe place then we can go out and work on other things.”
Durrance said he definitely plans on being part of the district’s group that goes to Tallahassee to speak with lawmakers.
The Florida School Boards Association’s legislative platform includes:
• Providing school districts with local flexibility and increasing recurring operational funds to implement local safe school initiatives and to hire at least one law enforcement officer, school safety officer, and/or guardian at each school.
• Building upon the investment made last year for mental health services by providing funding to hire additional school counselors, to expand and enhance mental health services available through school and community coordinated services.
• Addressing the growing need to recruit and retain highly effective educators through an increase in the Base Student Allocation by a minimum of 3 percent ($126) per student over the 2018 allocation.
• Authorizing school districts to re-employ school-based leaders, instructional personnel, and school safety personnel after one month, rather than 12 months, after retirement as currently required by law.
