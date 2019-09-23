By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will vote on stopping the live streaming of its board meetings at its next meeting on Tuesday.
The agenda item states: “Request authorization to cease live streaming board meetings.”
It is on the consent agenda, which normally includes a group of items that are approved with no discussion. The recommended action/motion is to approve as submitted by Superintendent Brenda Longshore and Board Attorney John McClure.
The move to end the live streaming of meetings is due to the federal requirements to accommodate those with disabilities.
At an August School Board meeting, Longshore said there is a distinctive cost to meeting the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) requirements.
She asked the board if it would consider ceasing the meeting live stream
McClure said the bottom line is OCR is being very proactive on this. Simultaneous to the streaming of the video, there has to be text on the screen. There are programs that can transfer spoken words into text, but it doesn’t say who is speaking.
The agenda item does not include an effective date so, if it becomes effective immediately, the meeting’s live stream could be cut after the board’s approval of the consent agenda.
The Highlands County government had addressed the issue of ADA compliance by contracting with a service that provides closed captions.
In January, County Administrator Randy Vosburg received form-style complaint letters about a lack of captions, descriptive audio or printed transcriptions, similar to the types of letters other local governments throughout Florida and the nation had received.
Vosburg made an announcement at the beginning of the Feb. 19 meeting that live-stream video of that meeting would have captions in real time by a per-hour paid service.
With an average of 26 meetings per year, including the special budget meetings, he estimated the annual cost at about $12,000.
Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act is a federal law that prohibits state and local governments (such as public school districts, public colleges and universities, and public libraries) from discriminating against persons with disabilities.
