By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will vote today on a resolution supporting the relocation of Lake Placid’s Police Department to the former town hall location on Devane Circle.
At its Sept. 10 meeting, the School Board discussed the benefits of having the police department located in close proximity of three district schools.
The resolution states Lake Placid High School, Lake Placid Middle School and Lake Placid Elementary School are all located along Green Dragon Drive, which is just off of Devane Circle.
“The presence of the Lake Placid Police Department adjacent to many of the schools in Lake Placid would be considered a major safety factor for students,” the resolution states. “Incidents involving students often occur within Devane Circle and the Police Department located on the Circle would deter the occurrence of such incidences.”
Also the School Board will consider a waiver of Board Policy 2262 School Age Child Care to allow after-school daycare program for pre-kindergarten students.
The School Board will vote on approval of the district’s 16-page Master in Service Plan.
The introduction of the plan notes that, “The purpose of the professional development system is to increase student achievement, enhance classroom instructional strategies that promote rigor and relevance throughout the curriculum and prepare students for continuing education and the workforce.”
The School Board will have a workshop at 3:30 p.m. today to review/discuss All-Goal Stocktake (review of the district’s goals).
The regular School Board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today in the Garland Boggus Board Room, 426 School St., Sebring.
