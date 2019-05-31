SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County is having a series of budget workshops in preparation for the 2019-20 budget. The curriculum and Exceptional Student Education budgets are slated to be discussed and reviewed at the next workshop at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The proposed ESE budget shows an increase of $248,458, from $769,427 to $1,017,885.
ESE Director Pam Lanier explained the increase is primarily due to the difficulty in hiring speech and language pathologists.
Lanier said the caseload has been very heavy so there were two positions added last year.
The district is having difficulty in hiring speech and language pathologists directly, she said. There are few who apply so they use contracting agencies to find qualified personnel to work with the students in the schools.
“We had to hire two last year and those were contracted,” she said. For the upcoming school year, one person is no longer going to be a speech and language pathologist and another has retired.
As soon as they knew about the retiree, the position was advertised, but the district has not been able to fill both positions, Lanier said. It costs more to fill the position through a contract than a direct hire.
According to Florida Department of Education data, the Highlands School District has 16% of its students classified as ESE.
The district’s website shows an opening for “anticipated speech & language pathologist.” The job listing has been extended with a closing date of June 6.
The proposed curriculum budget shows an overall increase of $16,073, from $865,085 to $881,158.
The increase is primarily due to the increased budget for psychologist/social workers, which shows a proposed increase of $16,773, from $67,027 to $83,800.
