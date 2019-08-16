SEBRING — With nearly 200 sex offenders registered in Highlands County, the school district’s transportation department makes sure no bus stops are near the listed residences of any of the offenders.
School Board of Highlands County Transportation Director Willie Hills said transportation area supervisors and bus drivers previously relied on a sexual offender list provided by the Sheriff’s Office and parent input to make sure that bus stops were not located in areas with offenders.
“With our new routing software, we are able to enter sexual offender addresses received from the Sheriff’s Department and when a route is created or adjusted, the information will show up to allow a change to keep students safe,” he said.
Each sexual offender address will be hand entered along with any updates the Sheriff’s Office provides, Hills said.
“We rely on our operations manager and office personnel to update this information in the routing software,” he said. “This is new software we began utilizing in 2018-2019 school year.”
The Highlands District has about 1,648 bus stops, with 800-850 of those being bus stops for elementary students, Hills noted.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office website shows 199 sexual offenders in Highlands County, he said.
The Sheriff’s Office contacts the Transportation Department when someone is being released from incarceration, Hills said.
“They will check and see if we have a bus stop in that area,” he said. If there is a bus stop in that area, the offender is informed that they can’t go to that address even if they have children who go to that bus stop.
“Sometimes we end up having to move a bus stop just to make sure we keep them safe,” Hills said.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Dressel said the Sheriff’s Office has a deputy who monitors sexual offenders, sexual predators and career offenders.
It is a case-by-case basis on the restrictions that have been imposed on these individuals, he said. The School Board decides the location of the school bus stops. If the bus stop is too close to someone who is a registered offender then the school bus stop will have to be moved.
If someone believes a school bus stop is too close to a sexual offender or predator, they can call the School Board or Sheriff’s Office, Dressel said.
The Highlands County’s Sheriff’s Office’s website has a link to “Offender Watch,” which allows the public to check if any sexual offenders/sexual predators are in their neighborhood.
On Wednesday, the listing showed the number of sexual offenders/predators as 110 in Sebring; 44 in Avon Park; 35 in Lake Placid; six in Lorida; and two in Venus.
In Florida, sexual offenders are people who have been convicted of a sex crime like child pornography or persuading someone under 18 to engage in prostitution.
A sexual predator is a sex offender who has been convicted of a first-degree felony related to sexual misconduct or convicted of two second-degree felonies related to sexual misconduct.
