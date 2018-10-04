SEBRING — From car washes and spaghetti dinners to selling candy and bake sales — fundraisers keep the school community going.
School organizations such as clubs and bands to athletic teams support their efforts with fundraisers, which come in all shapes and forms.
The School Board of Highlands County recently approved the list of possible fundraising events from each school.
Lake Placid High School’s list of potential fundraising activities seems to cover a plethora possibilities with about 140 listings.
Under the letter “C” in “activities” there are the following: camps (football), car smashing, car washes, cheerleader clinic for younger children, cheerleader competitions, chili dinners, club membership dues, color run, competitions, contests, corn-hole tournaments and culinary restaurants.
Under “C” in “sales” there are the following: caladium bulbs, calendars, candy (outside school hours), catalog sales, Christmas grams/items/trees/wreaths, chubby chico bracelets, clothing (T-shirts, sports apparel), concessions (athletic, town festivals), cookies/cookie dough, cookbook sales, coupon books/etc.
That’s just the letter “C” at one school, Lake Placid High, so there could be many ways to support school extracurricular activities.
Elementary schools appear to have a simpler schedule of fundraisers with Lake Country and Memorial elementary schools listing a total of 10 and 11, respectively.
The Lake Country Elementary fundraisers include:
• Sno-cones — every Friday the fifth-grade sells sno-cones to help with the end-of-the-year field trip.
• Candy sales — to help the student Lighthouse Team with funding for trips and events.
• Second-grade Slime Sale — to fund end-of-the-year field trip.
Memorial Elementary’s fundraisers include: an October hayride, birthday and candy gram sales all year, and Valentine’s Dance on Feb. 8.
