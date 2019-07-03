SEBRING — Contract negotiations resumed Tuesday and concluded with a tentative agreement between The School Board of Highlands County and the non-instructional union — the Highlands County Educational Support Personnel Association.
“We settled the support staff contract,” said Florida Education Association (state teachers union) area representative Jim Demchak.
He didn’t know the overall percentage of pay increase, but reported that everyone will receive at least a 4% increase.
“We continued to address the needs identified in the salary study thus, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and all mechanics also move a full pay level or additional 5%,” Demchak said.
In January 2018 the results of a salary study showed that bus drivers and general cafeteria workers were among the positions that were underpaid the most in The School Board of Highlands County.
According to the study conducted by Evergreen Solutions, Highlands bus operators were paid 28.6% below market and Food & Nutrition general workers were paid 15.2% below market.
Currently the starting pay for bus drivers is $12.93 per hour.
The tentative agreement is subject to approval by The School Board of Highlands County and the support personnel union.
In August 2018, the support personnel voted 100% “yes” in ratifying their contract with the salary negotiations covering the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years.
For the 2019-20 contract, negotiations started June 10 between the District and the Highlands County Education Association (teachers union) and support personnel union.
Along with salaries, the teacher union is concerned about the loss of planning time and lack of substitutes, according to Demchak.
The negotiations between the School District and the Highlands County Education Association will resume 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 25.
