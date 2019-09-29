By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The Highlands School District is making progress on some of its goals, but losing ground in other areas focusing on improving academics.
In April the School Board of Highlands County approved the district’s new strategic plan, vision, mission statement and logo.
The detailed plan included many goals.
At a recent School Board Workshop, the district administration presented an overview of the progress in meeting those goals.
Some academic goals that were set for 2021-22 have already been met at some schools, such as increasing the percentage of students scoring a Level 3 or above to 68% on the middle school end-of-course civics exam and high school end-of-course U.S. history exam.
For the 2018-19 school year, Hill-Gustat Middle was at 74% and Lake Placid High was at 73% on the percentage of students who scored a Level 3 or above.
One measure of academic progress, at the middle school level, dropped significantly — “increase the middle school acceleration rate” with a 2021-22 goal of 70%. The actual acceleration rate dropped from 67% in 2017-18 to 54% in 2018-19.
Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Program Iris Borghese explained the middle school acceleration component is based on the percentage of eligible students who passed a high school level EOC (end of course) assessment or industry certification.
“We are working with middle schools to identify ways to increase the number and success of students that participate in high level algebra 1 and geometry courses,” she said.
Additionally, middle schools are working to add high school level courses that prepare students to take industry certifications, Borghese said.
The district’s progress on its science goal, for elementary and secondary schools, also regressed though three schools met the 2021-22 goal of 68% of the students scoring in Level 3 or above on an assessment exam — Lake Placid and Sebring high schools and Sun ‘n Lake Elementary.
Borghese said the district is implementing the “5E Instructional Model” across all grade levels.
In the 5E Instructional Model, science instruction is primarily student-led and inquiry-based, she said.The model has five stages that allows students to engage, explore, explain, extend and evaluate science concepts
Also, English Language Arts standards and strategies are embedded into science instruction to support comprehension of complex, rigorous informational text, Borghese added.
Another district goal focuses on the recruiting and retaining of high quality staff.
On recruiting teachers, the district presentation noted that despite increasing the amount of out-of-state recruiting trips, the results did not improve and while the number of candidates have increased in the teacher program at South Florida State College, the demand is greater than the supply.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said they will be concentrating on “growing our own” with education pathways, that include prerequisite courses, in the high schools.
”Our desire is that we can begin sharing those opportunities with our students in our local high schools and providing pathways for them to be able to go right into the college and move forward,” she said. “And, giving them opportunities to intern in our schools while they are even in high school.”
So the hope is to grow their own educators, Longshore said, “Because we find that if they have family here and connections here they are more likely to stay here.”
The district aims to increase the percentage of positions filled with in-field, certified teachers from 86.5% in 2017-18 to 91% by 2021-22.
It was noted the district is still calculating the current in-field, certified status, but the 2018-19 school year started with 46 long-term substitute teachers and the 2019-20 school year started with 32 long-term subs.
