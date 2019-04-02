SEBRING — An independent audit of district school internal financial accounts identified a number of deficiencies that are deemed “material weaknesses.”
The School Board of Highlands County’s internal funds were audited by Wicks, Brown, Williams & Co., CPA for the year ending June 30, 2018.
The audit summary stated purchases that were not authorized in advance are being made. During the audit, 404 disbursements were tested, which showed, in 36 instances at eight schools, purchase orders were prepared and approved by the principal after the actual purchase took place.
It was noted by the audit that four accounts at three schools had negative account balances that ranged from $170 to $573 at the end of the year.
Purchases are being made when there are not enough available resources to pay for the purchase, resulting in certain internal fund accounts having negative balances, and therefore, borrowing from accounts with positive balances, the audit states.
There were 11 noted instances at one school in which checks were issued with only one authorized signature when internal account standards require two signatures, according to the audit.
During the audit procedures, it was noted 10 instances at six schools where sales tax was not paid on fundraising items.
The audit reviewed the timeliness of deposits noting there were 11 instances at one school in which the deposit was not done within five days of receipt on the Report of Monies Collected form.
Also, there were two instances at one school in which notification to the appropriate School Board office was not completed for tangible personal property that was acquired, which met the School Board’s criteria for fixed assets.
The auditor noted that according to the School Board, “Notification to the appropriate District office is required when items that meet the criteria for fixed assets (assets $1,000 or more) are purchased or received as a donation.”
Also cited, two schools paid expenses from the general fund that were in noncompliance with internal fund standards. The general fund is to be used for the general welfare of the student body, but it was utilized for purposes other than the general welfare of the student body.
The district responded on the audit report that it will review its procedures and in some instances provide additional training to staff.
District Finance Director Richard “Bo” Birt said his staff has been going to the schools during the past two weeks to provide training with the principals and bookkeepers.
“We have been trying to use our computer systems to improve efficiency,” he added.
