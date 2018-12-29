SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County has denied most of the allegations in the negligence lawsuit filed against it in November by the Morgan & Morgan law firm, which is representing a parent of a middle school student.
The plaintiffs, who are not named in the complaint as they wish to maintain their privacy, allege that The School Board of Highlands County repeatedly failed in its duty to reasonably supervise Avon Park Middle School teacher Kevin Dewberry and a 13-year-old female student.
The complaint states that during a period of time from Oct. 1, 2017 to Feb. 4, 2018 the student was sexually assaulted by Dewberry on numerous occasions. At the time, Dewberry was employed as an athletic coach and special education teacher for the defendant, The School Board of Highlands County.
The sexual assaults occurred both on School Board property, specifically at Avon Park Middle School, as well as off-campus locations, the complaint states.
The lawsuit demands a judgment against the School Board in excess of $15,000 and requests a trial by jury.
The defendant’s (School District’s) response to the complaint, filed Dec. 20 in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court, Highlands County, states multiple times that the defendant is without knowledge to the allegations and therefore denies them.
The only admissions were to factual allegations, such as Dewberry was a teacher at Avon Park Middle and that Dewberry was arrested.
The response states the minor plaintiff may have been guilty of negligence so any award should be reduced in proportion to the minor’s negligence.
The defendant (School District) enjoys immunity for any discretionary policy making decisions, according to the response.
The School District is represented by Allen Sang of the Carman, Beauchamp, Sang & Gonzales, Winter Haven, law firm.
Dewberry was charged in February with four counts of lewd/lascivious behavior with a victim between the ages of 12 and 16 and later charged with 55 counts of possession of child pornography.
He offered a plea of “not guilty” on all charges at his arraignment in March at the Highlands County Courthouse.
Dewberry was terminated from his employment with the School Board of Highlands County in early April.
Dewberry remains in the Highlands County Jail with bond set at $400,000 on the charges of four counts of lewd/lascivious behavior with a victim between the ages of 12 and 16, and the bond set at $550,000 on the charges of 55 counts of possession of child pornography.
