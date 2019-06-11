Contract negotiations

A caucus session during employee/district contract talks in the Garland Boggus Board Room at The School Board of Highlands County.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — Contract negotiations started Monday between The School Board of Highlands County and the two unions representing teachers and support employees.

Announcements on the School Board’s website show a negotiations meeting with the Highlands County Educational Support Personnel Association scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Monday and negotiations with the Highlands County Education Association (teachers union) from 1 p.m. until completion if possible.

Both negotiations meetings were held in the Garland Boggus Board Room.

In the late morning hours, Highlands News-Sun went to the board room to check on the negotiation session, which at the time was on a break during a closed caucus session.

Contracts typically cover multiple years, but certain parts of the contract are open annually. Salary is always open and then each side (management and union) can open two other areas for discussion.

In August 2018, both the teachers and school support personnel unions approved their respective employment contracts with the Highlands County School District.

The teachers had voted 98.7% “yes” with 1.3% “no” in ratifying their contract.

The support personnel had voted 100% “yes” in ratifying their contract.

The salary negotiations were for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years.

