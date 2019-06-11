SEBRING — Contract negotiations started Monday between The School Board of Highlands County and the two unions representing teachers and support employees.
Announcements on the School Board’s website show a negotiations meeting with the Highlands County Educational Support Personnel Association scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Monday and negotiations with the Highlands County Education Association (teachers union) from 1 p.m. until completion if possible.
Both negotiations meetings were held in the Garland Boggus Board Room.
In the late morning hours, Highlands News-Sun went to the board room to check on the negotiation session, which at the time was on a break during a closed caucus session.
Contracts typically cover multiple years, but certain parts of the contract are open annually. Salary is always open and then each side (management and union) can open two other areas for discussion.
In August 2018, both the teachers and school support personnel unions approved their respective employment contracts with the Highlands County School District.
The teachers had voted 98.7% “yes” with 1.3% “no” in ratifying their contract.
The support personnel had voted 100% “yes” in ratifying their contract.
The salary negotiations were for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.