SEBRING — Some familiar names are on the list of applicants for The School Board of Highlands County’s new position of director of safety and security.
The list of qualified applicants includes a current assistant principal with the district, a retired administrator from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, a current employee of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and a resource teacher with the Heartland Educational Consortium.
The qualified applicants are:
• Harry Bryant — Director/CEO of Highlands Hope Infant and Child Care.
• John Canfield — Previously worked for Office of Technical Assistance, Economic Crimes advisor.
• Michael Haley — Assistant principal at Sebring High School.
• Kerry Lanier — Resource teacher at Heartland Educational Consortium.
• Mark Schrader — Adjunct professor at Webber International University and retired from Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
• Delmar Vohs — Currently works for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
{span}The school district will be receiving $90,000 in state funds to pay for the position for the 2019-20 school year.{/span}
{span}{span}The starting pay for a director position is $74,758.{/span}{/span}
The sole focus of the position, which requires a law enforcement or military background, is dealing with safety and security and would oversee the district’s alternative program for students with disciplinary issues — the Academy at Youth Care Lane.
There are 20 performance responsibilities listed for the position including:
• Formulates safety and security policies and procedures to comply with state law and assists schools and facilities in the development of site-specific procedures.
• Provides necessary technical assistance, training and resources to students, district staff, faculty and the threat assessment teams related to district safety and security, including active shooter training.
• Serves as a liaison between the school system, public safety agencies, school resource officers, community law enforcement agencies, emergency management agencies and fire departments in the development and implementation of the district wide plan for operating safe schools.
The application period for the position closed Monday. As of press time Tuesday, an interview schedule has not been made available.
