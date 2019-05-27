SEBRING — A total of 65 transfer requests for the 2019-20 school year were received by The School Board of Highlands County under the Controlled Open Enrollment program with nine of the 10 available schools having the capacity to accept all the requests.
Parents/students had more transfer options for the 2019-20 school year under the program with 10 district schools having available capacity to accept transfers compared to the current school year, which had seven schools that had available capacity to accept transfer students.
Under the statewide Controlled Open Enrollment program, applications are accepted for schools that have an enrollment that is less than 90% of their total capacity.
Cracker Trail Elementary School had 13 transfer requests, but only one open seat. In accordance with the program, a lottery was used to select the student who would get the seat.
Avon Park Middle School, with 131 openings, had the most available seats, but was the only school with no transfer requests.
Avon Park High School had only one transfer request for its 36 available seats and Lake Placid High School had only two transfer requests for its 93 available seats. Fred Wild Elementary School only had two requests for its 11 openings.
Last year, a lottery was needed to determine who would get an open enrollment seat at Sebring High School for the 2018-19 school year. The school had 15 students apply for its seven available openings.
This year, SHS had more requests than last year (20), but also many more available seats (64).
Lake Country Elementary School had five requests for its 64 open seats, Lake Placid Elementary School has six requests for its 20 open seats, Park Elementary School had four requests for its 34 available seats and Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School had 12 requests for its 58 open seats.
Overall, the number of Controlled Open Enrollment requests have been similar the past two years with 62 requests last year and 65 this year.
