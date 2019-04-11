SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County offered congratulations to its retirees Tuesday at a reception at the district office and at the School Board meeting.
While eight retirees were present to receive their congratulations, a total of 28 teachers and support employees are closing out their career with the district, representing about 600 years of service.
Hill-Gustat Middle School civics teacher Mason Whidden Jr., with 40 years in the Highlands district, was among the retirees and was present at the reception/ceremony.
“It has all been a blur; I can’t believe I am really retiring,” he said. “When we were coming up here, I thought to myself, ‘is this really happening,’ but 40 years ... gosh.
“I went to school here; I am a local product here and came back and here I am.”
He came back after attending the University of Central Florida and began his career in education in 1979. His first teaching position was at Sebring Middle School where he taught sixth grade.
Whidden explained that he traveled (taught) all over the district — Hill-Gustat Middle School twice, Sebring High School, Avon Park and Sebring middle schools and the district office.
Whidden had a notable year in 2017 when he was named the Highlands District Teacher of the Year after being recognized as a Teacher of the Year five times at the school level. Also, he was a finalist for the Champion for Children Award.
Whidden is the husband of Sandi Whidden, who retired in 2015 as principal of Sebring Middle School.
Mason Whidden said his wife is working with younger teachers and mentoring them, which she really enjoys.
They will remain in Highlands County, Mason Whidden said.
“I still have a lot of love to give here,” he said.
The other retirees are:
• Beverley Peavy — Avon Elementary School
• Mary Foster — Avon Elementary School
• Peggy Hawn — Avon Elementary School
• Cheryl Humphrey — Avon Park High School
• George (Ed) Brown — Avon Park High School
• Janice Newton — Avon Park High School
• Christine Benschoter — ESE
• Kelly Sanders — ESE
• Lotte Washburn — ESE
• Vicki VanDam — ESE
• Melody Sichler — Food & Nutrition
• Michelle Pasquino — Food & Nutrition
• Michael Mazzocchi — Facilities
• Virginia Fuentes — Federal Programs
• Shirley Wilson — Lake Country Elementary School
• Sandra Godwin-Staples — Lake Placid High School
• Diana Clark — Park Elementary School
• Michael Cooper — Sun ‘n Lake Elementary School
• Gerald Meisenheimer — Transportation
• James Smith — Transportation
• Patricia Bishop — Transportation
• Robert Rhodes — Transportation
• Roberta Smith — Transportation
• Santiago Herencia Jr. — Transportation
• Wayne Reardon — Transportation
• David Shannon — Woodlawn Elementary School
• Karen McClelland — Woodlawn Elementary School
