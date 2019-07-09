SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will consider today the advertising of the district’s tentative budget, which has yet to be finalized.
There are still a few unknowns with the budget, according to Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt.
The state will be issuing the “required local effort” portion of the property taxes soon because it is due by July 19.
The teachers union is still negotiating and there is hope that will be completed by the end of the month.
After the district’s fund balance (reserves) dipped quite low a few years ago, Averyt believes the district is on the right track to improve the fund balance.
“Hopefully we are going to be above 5%, which means we are out of trouble and everything looks good. So we will see,” he said. “We are still trying to do all the accrual entries, so I won’t know for sure for probably another couple of weeks.”
The accrual entries will provide the final expenditures and revenues for various categories in budget, Averyt said.
School districts face state intervention when their fund balance goes below 3%.
“We are well above that right now and we are trending the right way,” Averyt said.
The district continues to pay back a loan from 2005 to build classroom wings at many schools.
Those payments of about $4.5 million per year will continue though 2032.
When that is done that will free up the 1.5 mil “building” portion of the property tax to be used for other things, Averyt said.
The half-cent school sales tax, which brings in about $5.4 million annually, is included in the capital fund.
The district will probably be ordering another nine school buses in December with funds from the half-cent tax, which would be the fourth year in a row with a nine-bus purchase, Averyt said.
“Prior to the economy downturn that is what we were doing — buying nine or 10 buses per year because we have over 100 buses,” he said. “That replacement schedule provides for replacements when buses reach their useful lifespan of 10 years.”
The district will be getting nine news buses soon.
“They are still being retrofitted for cameras and security things so they should be here before the start of school,” he said.
The district’s 2018-19 budget totaled $156.35 million.
