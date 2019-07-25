SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County’s tentative budget for 2019-20 tops $166 million with a tentative property tax rate declining by 3.2%.
The 2019-20 budget of $166,813,934 represents a $10.46 million increase over the 2018-19 budget of $156,351,405.
The “required local effort” portion of the property tax, which is set by the state, declined .19 mills from 4.062 to 3.872.
The discretionary millage remained at .748 mills and the building millage remained at 1.5 mills. The prior period adjustment that was .012 mills in 2018-19 has been eliminated.
Overall the tentative 2019-20 millage of 6.120 is a reduction of .202 mills from the 2018-19 property tax rate.
The general fund revenue shows an increase from $98,289,830 in 2018-19 to $104,628,893 in 2019-20.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operation Mike Averyt said for a house assessed at $100,000 with a $25,000 exemption the school property tax would go down about $20 if the assessed valuation remained the same. But, overall, countywide the assessed valuation went up 4%.
The overall budget is higher due to a combination of the half-cent sales tax revenue increasing and more money in both the general revenue funds and the capital fund.
The capital improvement funds shows the half-cent school sales tax estimated revenue increasing $600,000 from $5.2 million in 2018-19 to $5.8 million in 2019-20.
The beginning fund balance shows an increase of more than $1 million from $3.9 million in 2018-19 to just under $5 million in 2019-20.
The tentative 2019-20 budget shows an estimated enrollment increase of 58 students after a decline of 131 students in 2018-19.
Averyt explained that the estimate was done in December and there was a decrease in students since then so he is not sure the actual enrollment will show such an increase.
The School Board of Highlands County will have a public hearing on the tentative 2019-20 budget at 5:05 p.m., Monday, in the Garland Boggus Board Room, 426 School St., Sebring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.