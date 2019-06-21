SEBRING — The summer hiring period at The School Board of Highlands County includes filling many coaching positions at the middle and high schools.
Among the 15 coaching positions listed on the School Board’s website Tuesday, 12 listings of openings have been extended and one open position has been re-advertised.
Lake Placid High School had seven coaching openings that were extended until Tuesday (June 18.)
The home of the Green Dragons was advertising for the following coaching positions: boys head track, girls head track, girls assistant soccer, swim assistant, boys tennis, wrestling and assistant wrestling, as well as a color guard coach; that opening closed Wednesday.
Lake Placid Middle School had an opening, which was extended, that closed Tuesday for an assistant football coach and Sebring High School is seeking a head softball coach with a closing date of June 26.
Hill-Gustat Middle School seeks an assistant boys basketball coach with a closing date of Thursday.
Lake Placid Middle School is re-advertising its opening for a head football coach. The position has a closing date of June 27.
For more information, go to the district’s website at highlands.k12.fl.us. At the far right click on “more” and then “employment.”
In 2012, the School Board members noted that more coaching, club sponsor and advisor positions were being filled with members from the community as fewer school staff members opted to take on the extra duty despite the supplemental pay.
At that time The School Board of Highlands County had 185 supplemental positions, which included coaches, athletic trainers and band auxiliary and band assistant positions. About one-third of the positions were filled with people from the public.
