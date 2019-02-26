SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County is currently advertising to fill two district office positions — one heading the Human Resources Department and the other overseeing the district’s secondary education programs.
The district’s website shows an “anticipated” opening for manager of human resources. The position has a closing date of March 20.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said the district has some time to fill the position with current Human Resources Manager Jodi Lee expected to leave in July to relocate out of state where she has family.
“She will be a huge loss for our district,” he said. “She has served very well and has a wealth of knowledge so the district is currently looking for an HR manager.”
Lee started working with the district in March 1994 as a paraprofessional at Lake Country Elementary School and became the school’s secretary in the 1995-1996 school year. In 2007-08 she moved to the district office as the Human Resources certification specialist and became the Human Resources manager in 2013-14.
Lee said her husband, Mike, who is a teacher at Sebring High School, plans to continue teaching when they relocate.
She thoroughly enjoyed her tenure with the School Board after starting out as a classroom volunteer, Lee said. “This is where I am ending my career and there has been a lot of growth and family and friends and a lot of support. We both thoroughly enjoyed it.”
With Jessica Thayer leaving to work for AVID, the district is advertising for an assistant superintendent of secondary programs.
Lethbridge said the district has some applicants as the advertising period continues. The closing date for Thayer’s position is March 8.
Also, the district is starting to prepare for its summer programs advertising openings for teachers for the summer voluntary prekindergarten program, migrant summer school, kindergarten through second-grade summer school and third-grade reading camp teachers.
The district is preparing to hire for the summer and then will be focusing on hiring for the 2019-20 school year, Lethbridge said. Some teachers who have been on temporary assignments with the district have completed their certification tests and are being hired as fully certified educators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.