SEBRING — The teachers union and school support employee union contract talks that started Monday will continue with agreements on salary and benefits yet to be determined.
In an online statement, Highlands County Education Association (teachers union) President Shawna-Mae Warren said negotiations for the day are over.
“We have agreed on a few things and still have a ways to go to agree on others,” she said. “One of our hurdles to overcome is salary proposals.”
Warren stated the negotiations team will have a meeting on July 9 to discuss its initial salary proposal and the district’s counter offer concerning the salary schedules. If time permits, other proposals and counter offers will be discussed.
At its Tuesday meeting, The School Board of Highlands County set a date of 3 p.m. June 25 for an executive session to discuss the contract negotiations.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said the negotiations have been very productive and will continue.
The two groups have agreed on certain components of language, but there are other components that the two sides are still working on, he said.
“I really appreciate that for both units, the non-instructional and instructional units, of how collaborative and the great communication in working on the issues at hand and both sides really trying to listen and understand what was the issue on the other side,” Lethbridge said.
Dates to continue negotiations have not been finalized, he said. Some of the union proposals have to be discussed by the School Board, which will happen at the June 25 executive session.
