SEBRING — The first quarterly report of its health clinic shows significant savings for the School Board of Highlands County and its employees.
Highlands Urgent Care opened around the first of the year as a health clinic for the public and for employees and dependents on The School Board of Highlands County’s health plan.
Highlands Urgent Care is associated with Treasure Coast Medical Associates (TCMA), which is based in Jensen Beach. The Sebring walk-in clinic is at 7197 S. George Blvd., just south of Cowpoke’s Watering Hole on U.S. 27.
TCMA Vice President of Operations Kelly Adelberg provided a report recently to the School Board on the clinic’s activities and savings for the district during its first three months of operation.
The monthly cost avoidance for the district was calculated to be $149,461 in January, $116,519 in February and $170,507 in March for a total of $436,487.
By category the quartly (January through March) cost avoidance was $286,227 in health & wellness, $2713 in occupational, $6,201 in workman’s compensation and $141,346 in prescriptions.
District Finance Director Richard “Bo” Birt said the savings are greater because that is a conservative way they calculate it.
They are providing services for conditions that would have sent people to the emergency room that would have cost quite a bit more, he said.
There is a fixed cost for the district and the employees can go to the clinic as often as needed, which doesn’t cost the district anything extra, Birt said. “The savings they are reporting is conservative; it’s working well.”
The treatment highlights included:
• Health risk assessment (HRA) labs identified a patient with an abnormal CBC. The patient needed a blood transfusion and was sent to a hospital.
• HRA labs have also identified patients with diabetes. the test were rerun for confirmation and meds were dispensed in office to manage their condition.
• Numerous patients have come in with abnormally high blood pressures. They were treated in office to slowly bring their blood pressure down safely and then medication was dispensed for them to take home and maintain a normal blood pressure.
• The mobile unit has been on site at the schools for the entire month of March doing health risk assessments.
There is no cost and no copay for the services of the School Board Health Clinic for employees and dependents on The School Board of Highlands County’s health plan.
The three-year contract with Treasure Coast Medical Associates costs the district about $600,000 annually.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.