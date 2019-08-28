SEBRING — The 10th-day enrollment count followed the first-day’s trend of a large drop in the number of students in district schools compared to last year.
The Aug. 23 student tally for The School Board of Highlands County showed a drop of 271 students compared to a year ago on the 10th day of school.
Fred Wild and Memorial elementary schools both had large enrollment decreases with 74 and 70 fewer students than a year ago, respectively.
The only elementary schools with an enrollment increase are Sun ‘n Lake and Woodlawn elementary schools and the Kindergarten Learning Center.
Overall, the district’s elementary schools had 280 fewer students than a year ago.
Due to an unusually large fifth grade in 2018, the district’s four middle schools had modest gains for an overall increase of 82 students.
Lake Placid High School had a slight increase of five students, but decreases at Avon Park and Sebring high schools resulted in a decrease of 97 students at the high school level.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said the lower enrollment numbers are a “concern.”
“It is a pretty big number. I think it is over a million dollar loss in revenue so it is a pretty big concern,” he said.
Averyt wasn’t sure of the cause of the enrollment decrease.
Maybe more students are enrolling in private schools or being educated at home, he said. “We haven’t done an analysis on that yet.”
Superintendent Dr. Brenda Longshore is evaluating the class loads at each of the schools to determine if some teachers would be moved to another school or if two classes would be combined into one, he said.
“We will keep watching it and hopefully by the October survey we will see an improvement, but we will have to wait until then,” Averyt said.
The early prediction for the 2019-20 school year, which is noted in the district’s tentative 2019-20 budget, was an increase of 58 students, but on Aug. 12, the first day of school, the overall student count was down 279 students compared to the first day last year.
The tentative budget shows that in the past 10 years the largest annual enrollment decline was 150 in the 2009-10 school year.
