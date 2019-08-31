SEBRING — With the oncoming storm known as Hurricane Dorian gaining strength and currently forecast to come across Highlands County some time Monday or early Tuesday, The School Board of Highlands County decided Friday afternoon to close all county schools and cancel all extra-curricular activities scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. Schools will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.
Watch the Highlands News-Sun for further updates.
The impact that Hurricane Dorian is expected to have on Highlands County and Central Florida over the next several days has also led to the following events being canceled or postponed:
•Certain Florida State Forest campgrounds will be closed to ensure the safety of residents and visitors and will remain closed through Thursday, Sept. 5. This includes the Lake Wales Ridge State Forest in Polk County (Arbuckle Primitive Campsites, Reedy Creek Campground I, Reedy Creek II Hunt Camp, Walk in the Water Campground, Walk in the Water Primitive Campsites). For more information, visit the Florida Forestry Service at FreshFromFlorida.com.
•The Ridge Area Arc ADT center, resale store and administrative office will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2 and Tuesday, Sept. 3. Updates will be posted to their Facebook page.
•Dimitri’s Family Restaurant Bar & Grill has postponed their 2019 Challenger Giveaway and Giveaway 2019 Customer Appreciation that was scheduled for Sept. 2. The event has been moved to Sunday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. For more information, contact the restaurant at 863-385-7323.
•The VFW Post 4300 Labor Day festivities have been canceled. Weather permitting they will remain open for normal business. For information, call the Post at 863-385-8902.
•Habitat For Humanity’s triple home dedication scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 3 has been postponed until further notice. For information, call 863-385-7156.
The re-dedication for the Highway Park Cemetery and the Veterans Memorial has been canceled. For more information, call Tiffany Green at 863-840-2995.
