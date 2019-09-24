By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — School fundraisers, from funny names — Popcornopolis and Smenciles — to car washes and pop tab school spirit bracelets, were approved recently by The School Board of Highlands County.
Each school submitted their list of possible fundraising events for the 2019-20 school year. There are foods and things for sale and events happening to support activities, clubs and sports at each school.
Sun ‘n Lake Elementary School Principal Linda Laye included a cover letter with her list of fundraisers and community service projects.
“Our fundraisers are planned at various times throughout the school year and will benefit all stakeholders,” she said.
The Sun ‘n Lake Elementary list included seven PTO fundraising projects including T-shirt sales and doughnut sales, 15 school fundraisers including school magnets and book fair, and 11 community service projects including a Teddy bear round-up and Christmas angel tree.
Park Elementary School is unique among all the district’s schools with only two fundraisers — one very early in the school year, a Krispy Kreme fundraiser on Sept. 6, and a Pep-a-thon on April 24.
Avon Park Middle School listed 23 fundraisers among nine groups (AVID, athletics, FFA, eighth grade, etc.) at the school. The fundraisers include concession sales, AVID T-shirt sales, Halloween costume dance, Shamrock dance and candy/snacks sales.
At the high school level, the fundraising possibilities seem endless.
Lake Placid High School’s two-page list of “potential” fundraising activities and sales includes about 90 sales and 66 activities. The activities include a crowd source fundraiser, dances, dodge ball tournament and fashion show and the sales include ceiling tiles, message air grams and pop tab school spirit bracelets.
