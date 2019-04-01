SEBRING — The Half-Cent Sales Tax Citizen Advisory Committee met recently with the school district providing an update on its efforts to improve school security with additional fencing and security cameras.
Former committee chairman Jason Biance said Friday district administrators discussed the school “hardening” efforts since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting.
The school security cameras provide multiple views of what is happening on school campuses.
“They call it a ‘virtual window’ in the office; they can see everywhere,” on the school campus with the video monitors, Biance said.
Transportation Director David Solomon said the district will be getting the delivery of nine new school buses in May or June.
Facilities Director Frank Brown provided an update on the district’s ongoing maintenance efforts concerning roof and HVAC/air conditioning replacements.
“We have collected more than we expected at this point averaging just shy of $500,000 per month,” Biance said. “It has been a huge blessing in terms of being able to address the normal day-to-day keeping the kids safe on the buses and making sure there are not leaky roofs in the schools and that there is proper fencing and security cameras.”
In the area of technology, Biance noted there is now a one-to-one ratio of Chromebooks (laptop computers) to students in grades six through 12.
“That is really big, that those kids have the tools to be able to learn in the 21st century,” he said.
On behalf of the half-cent committee and the school district, Biance offered a thanks to the community for supporting the half-cent initiative.
“It has had an absolutely crucial impact in a positive manner on the school board,” he said.
District data shows since collections started in January 2017, the average monthly revenue from the half-cent sales tax is $491,109 for a total of $11,377,178.
The total expenditures has been $8.319 million, with the more costly projects including:
• School buses — $1.96 million.
• Student computers/software — $2.06 million.
• Roofing projects/covered walkways — $1.69 million.
• Air conditioning/HVAC — $903,146.
• Security cameras/equipment — $336,324.
• Windows — $251,451.
Curt Matthews was elected chairman and Diane Juve was elected vice chair of the Half-Cent Citizens Advisory Committee.
