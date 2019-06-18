SEBRING — The 2019-2020 school year open house dates have been released by The School Board of Highlands County with the elementary schools welcoming students and their parents the afternoon of Aug. 6 and the secondary schools holding open house on Aug. 8.
The open house times vary slightly by school.
Following is the elementary school list for Aug. 6, which is a Tuesday:
• Avon Elementary School — 4-6 p.m.
• Cracker Trail Elementary School — 5-7 p.m.
• Fred Wild Elementary School — 4:30-6:30 p.m.
• Kindergarten Learning Center — 4-6 p.m.
• Lake Country Elementary School — 4:30-6:30 p.m.
• Lake Placid Elementary School — 4:30-6:30 p.m.
• Memorial Elementary School — 4:30-6:30 p.m.
• Park Elementary School — 4:30-6:30 p.m.
• Sun ‘n Lake Elementary School — 4-6 p.m.
• Woodlawn Elementary School — 4:30-6:30 p.m.
The middle school open house times for Aug. 8, which is a Thursday, follows:
• Avon Park Middle School — 4-6 p.m.
• Hill-Gustat Middle School — 3:30-6 p.m.
• Sebring Middle School — 3:30-6 p.m.
• Lake Placid Middle School — 4:30-6:30 p.m.
The high school open house times on Aug. 8 follows:
• Avon Park High School — 5-7 p.m.
• Sebring High School — 5-7 p.m.
• Lake Placid High School — 5-7 p.m.
The Highlands Career Institute, at South Florida State College, with have its open house 5-7 p.m. Aug. 8 with a parent meeting at 5:30 p.m in Room G101.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.