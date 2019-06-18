School Open House dates

The open house dates for the upcoming school year have been released by The School Board of Highlands County. Avon Park Middle School will have its open house 4-6 p.m., Aug. 8.

SEBRING — The 2019-2020 school year open house dates have been released by The School Board of Highlands County with the elementary schools welcoming students and their parents the afternoon of Aug. 6 and the secondary schools holding open house on Aug. 8.

The open house times vary slightly by school.

Following is the elementary school list for Aug. 6, which is a Tuesday:

• Avon Elementary School — 4-6 p.m.

• Cracker Trail Elementary School — 5-7 p.m.

• Fred Wild Elementary School — 4:30-6:30 p.m.

• Kindergarten Learning Center — 4-6 p.m.

• Lake Country Elementary School — 4:30-6:30 p.m.

• Lake Placid Elementary School — 4:30-6:30 p.m.

• Memorial Elementary School — 4:30-6:30 p.m.

• Park Elementary School — 4:30-6:30 p.m.

• Sun ‘n Lake Elementary School — 4-6 p.m.

• Woodlawn Elementary School — 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The middle school open house times for Aug. 8, which is a Thursday, follows:

• Avon Park Middle School — 4-6 p.m.

• Hill-Gustat Middle School — 3:30-6 p.m.

• Sebring Middle School — 3:30-6 p.m.

• Lake Placid Middle School — 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The high school open house times on Aug. 8 follows:

• Avon Park High School — 5-7 p.m.

• Sebring High School — 5-7 p.m.

• Lake Placid High School — 5-7 p.m.

The Highlands Career Institute, at South Florida State College, with have its open house 5-7 p.m. Aug. 8 with a parent meeting at 5:30 p.m in Room G101.

