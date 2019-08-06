SEBRING — The elementary schools are having their open house sessions today so parents and students can meet the teachers and staff and learn about their school before the busy first day of classes on Aug. 12.
The School Board of Highlands County’s secondary schools will be having their open house sessions on Thursday.
Meet the veteran educators and the new faces at your school such as the new assistant principal at Park Elementary School, Blake Germaine, who was the dean at Memorial Elementary School.
Following are the elementary school open house times for today:
• Avon Elementary School — 4-6 p.m.
• Cracker Trail Elementary School — 5-7 p.m.
• Fred Wild Elementary School — 4:30-6:30 p.m.
• Kindergarten Learning Center — 4-6 p.m.
• Lake Country Elementary School — 4:30-6:30 p.m.
• Lake Placid Elementary School — 4:30-6:30 p.m.
• Memorial Elementary School — 4:30-6:30 p.m.
• Park Elementary School — 4:30-6:30 p.m.
• Sun ‘n Lake Elementary School — 4-6 p.m.
• Woodlawn Elementary School — 4:30-6:30 p.m.
The middle school open house times for Thursday follows:
• Avon Park Middle School — 4-6 p.m.
• Hill-Gustat Middle School — 3:30-6 p.m.
• Sebring Middle School — 3:30-6 p.m.
• Lake Placid Middle School — 4:30-6:30 p.m.
The high school open house times for Thursday follows:
• Avon Park High School — 5-7 p.m.
• Sebring High School — 5-7 p.m.
• Lake Placid High School — 5-7 p.m.
The Highlands Career Institute, at South Florida State College, will have its open house 5-7 p.m., Thursday, with a parent meeting at 5:30 p.m in Room G101.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.