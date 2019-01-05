School resumes Tuesday after winter break

SEBRING — The winter break is almost over with School Board of Highlands County teachers returning Monday and students heading back to class on Tuesday.
The district noted for the Class of 2019 it is now 2019.
“The second half of the year is going to fly by seniors!” the district advised. “Make sure to work closely with your school guidance counselors and be aware of any due dates, deadlines, etc. If you are applying to college or have already been accepted, make sure to monitor your email for any correspondence.”
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said there is a lot of work for the high school seniors this last semester.
“They will be working hard on applications and all those types of things and making sure they have their exams taken care of,” she said. “It is an exciting time for our students.”
Concerning technology, for the remainder of the school year, the district will be putting an emphasis on seeing that all teachers in the district have computers that provide what they need in the classrooms, Longshore said.
“We were doing another analysis to make sure every classroom teacher had an efficient computer to work with,” she said.
Management Information Systems Director Darrell Layfield said, “We’re looking forward to the start of the second semester and we’ll be providing support where needed.
“Computer-based testing will be a little different for us this year with grades three through six going back to paper-based assessment tests,” he said. Since all students in grades seven through 12 have devices/computers, most of the computer-based testing will be done in large, grade-level groups.
For the new year and the second-half of the school year, Transportation Director David Solomon hopes it will be a “positive” year.
“We will get all the drivers that we need and more new buses, that would be a good thing,” he said.
Also, the Spring Term of classes for the regular term begins Monday at South Florida State College.
