SEBRING — August is Child Safety Awareness Month and that is just in time for kids to go back to school on Aug. 12. Kids will be walking, biking, skateboarding and traveling by bus or parent to and from school campuses.
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) has partnered with other organizations to educate and spread the word about child safety in and around vehicles.
FLHSMV teamed up with Department for Children and Families, Florida Department of Education, Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Sheriffs Association and Florida Police Chiefs Association. Looking at the 2018 statistics, it is evident that educating the public on safety is imperative.
FLHSMV provided these 2018 state statistics:
• 130,055 children from ages 0-17 are in crashes involving 1,438 serious bodily injuries.
• Last year, 155 fatalities were the result of the crashes.
• In 2018, 3,177 school buses were involved in crashes.
The partnering organizations are urging everyone to obey the speed limit, especially in school zones, stay alert and distraction-free and stop for buses. This will “help to reduce the amount of tragic incidents that occur on our roadways,” a FLHSMV press release states.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said his officers are taking back-to-school traffic seriously. While no one likes driving 20 mph through a school zone, it will cost you dearly if you don’t.
“Speeding in a school zone increases a ticket significantly,” Fansler said.
Director of the Florida Highway Patrol Col. Gene S. Spalding said, “Ensure children age 5 and under are in the right car seat or booster seat and everyone under the age of 18 is buckled up. As the driver, it’s your responsibility.”
According to FLHSMV, law enforcement officers wrote 8,761 citations to motorists who did not have their children secured properly in the car. They will be issuing additional citations beginning on Oct. 1 when the Wireless Communications While Driving Law goes into effect.
This law prohibits using a cell phone or other communication device in a handheld mode while driving in a school or school crossing zone. The penalty is a $60 fine and three points on the driver’s license.
Motorists can make an appointment for a free car seat check by calling the local FHP Troop station. Call the Fort Myers station at 239-344-1730.
In addition, Lake Placid Police Officer Mostyn Mullins and Capt. Mark Schneider are certified to install car seats and to educate parents on how car seats or boosters correctly. Either will be happy to check a car seat for safety and installation at no charge.
Fansler said he believed his officers are the only certified officers in the county. They can also help with finding a car seat at no charge. Call the office at 863-699-3757.
“DCF is committed to protecting children year-round, but we are especially proud to partner with the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles during Child Safety Awareness Month,” said Secretary Chad Poppell with Florida Department of Children and Families. “Together, we can bring awareness to this important topic, ensuring our children are given the opportunity to succeed and make meaningful contributions to Florida’s bright future.”
Sheriff Mark Hunter with the Florida Sheriff’s Association said that one of the organization’s goals is to support programs that keep Florida youth safe.
“Of all the calls that our police officers respond to each year, some of the most heart wrenching involve those where a child has been seriously injured or killed,” said Temple Terrace Police Chief Kenneth Albano, president of the Florida Police Chiefs Association.
Albano warned drivers to be alert for kids who could dart out into a road. He also urged motorists to put the cell phone down, use restraints, stop for buses and never leaving a child alone in the car.
Other safety tips are available by visiting flhmv.gov/childsafety.
