SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County’s ongoing effort to improve safety and security was evident at Tuesday’s workshop on capital projects.
School Board Member Jan Shoop said the district will be getting more security cameras for improved coverage of the district’s campuses.
School Board Vice Chair Donna Howerton said all the schools will be getting new PA (public address)/intercom systems to improve the announcement of safety alerts.
“It is all pretty much safety related,” she said.
The district’s Capital Project Plan 2019-2020 shows a number of recommended security-related projects that are highlighted including $50,000 for the PA/intercom systems at all schools, $40,000 for front entry security at all schools and $80,000 to replace the district office phones.
At Memorial Elementary School, the project plan shows $8,000 for coverings of windows for energy savings and safety — reflective tint in the front foyer and all classroom windows.
Fred Wild Elementary School also requested custom one-way window tint totaling $5,250.
For Woodlawn Elementary School, $7,000 is designated for a door installed in the office to ensure controlled entry onto the campus once the fencing project is complete.
Avon Park Middle School is slated to get an electric gate with keypad for $10,000.
Lake Country Elementary School has requested a new phone system for $30,000.
The Capital Project Plan also has some high-dollar maintenance projects including $115,000 to rework the roof and fascia on two buildings at Fred Wild Elementary; $300,000 for air handler upgrades at Lake Placid High School; $190,000 for the replacement of chilled water lines at Lake Placid Middle School; $125,000 to replace the gym bleachers at Sebring High School; and $75,000 to replace heating and air conditioning ductwork at Sebring Middle School.
At the end of the Tuesday School Board meeting, School Board Chairwoman Jill Compton-Twist said she was grateful for the half-cent sales tax, which is funding many of the safety initiatives and maintenance projects.
